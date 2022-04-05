KCET 2022 Registrations Begin, Exam for Karnataka College Entrance from June 16

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has started the registration process for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 from today, April 5. Candidates seeking admission into undergraduate medical, engineering and agricultural courses of the state can apply for the entrance exam online at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in or kea.kar.nic.in, up till April 20.

The registration fee, however, can be paid till April 22 after the submission of the application form. KEA will also be providing an edit window between May 2 and 6 to make any corrections to the details entered in the application. The admit card for KCET 2022 will be made available to candidates online from May 30. KCET 2022 will be held between June 16 and 18.

KCET 2022: Documents needed

Before beginning the registration process, candidates need to ensure that they have the following documents ready with them:

- Recent passport size photograph

- Scanned copy of your signature

- Left thumb impression

- Parent’s signature/left thumb impression

- Bank Details

KCET 2022: How to Apply

Once you have the documents ready, you can apply for KCET 2022 online using these simple steps:

Step 1: Log on to KCET official website

Step 2: Click on the registration link available on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page asking you to submit your personal, academic and communication details in specified details.

Step 4: Attach soft copies of the required document in specified format and size.

Step 5: Next, pay the application fee using available modes of payment.

Step 6: Save the acknowledgment of your form submission for future use or reference

KCET 2022: Application fees

The application fees for general and OBC category candidates is Rs 650, for SC and ST, it is Rs 500 and for students outside Karnataka, they will have to pay Rs 750.

KCET 2022: Exam Pattern

The first paper of KCET 2022 will be of Biology and Mathematics on June 16, followed by Physics and Chemistry on the next day. On the last day, June 18, the exam will be conducted for candidates from Horanadu and Gadinadu (other states and border regions).

The papers will be conducted in two shifts, morning and afternoon. Candidates who qualify for KCET 2022 will advance to the counselling process where they will be allotted seats as per their performance in the entrance exam and preference of college and course.

