KCET 2022 Revised Result Today at kea.kar.nic.in, Know How to Check Scores

The revised results of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 will be declared by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) today, October 1. Those who took the exam will be able to check and download the new rank list via the official website, kea.kar.nic.in. The state high court had ordered to follow the formula recommended by a technical committee to redo the ranking for this year’s KCET.

The examination authority, on September 28, announced the date on which the revised results will be published. The committee headed by the vice chairman of the State Higher Education Council, B Thimme Gowda, suggested, “The qualifying marks of 2021 PU batch students shall be deducted by an average of 6 marks in Physics, 5 marks in Chemistry and 7 marks in Mathematics, that results in the total deduction of 6 marks for 100 qualifying marks.”

On July 30, KEA announced that this time the second-year PU marks of students from the 2020-21 batch were not taken into consideration for CET rankings. The 2021-22 students were ranked on the regular 50:50 ratio of second PU marks and the entrance exam marks. More than 2 lakh candidates took the KCET 2022 exam held from June 16 to 18.

KCET result 2022: How to check?

Step 1. Open the KCET official website, kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link to KCET 2022 revised results

Step 3. Key in your login credentials and click on submit

Step 4. The KCET results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5. Download the new rank list

Karnataka CET is a state-level entrance exam organized for granting admissions in engineering, pharmacy, pharma D and other professional UG programmes offered by government, university, private aided, private un-aided institutions located in the state. Those who clear the exam will have to apply for the counselling round following which KEA will release the seat allotment list and the choice filling of college and courses will begin.

