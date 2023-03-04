KCET 2023 Registration Process Begins at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has commenced the application process for the annual Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2023. Candidates can apply using the official website of the examination authority cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The last date to apply for the exam is April 5.

The last day to pay the fee is April 7. This year, for admission into various professional courses in Karnataka, the entrance test will be held on May 20 and 21. As per the examination authority, admit cards for all eligible candidates will be available from 11 am on May 5 and the KCET results will be declared on June 12.

The online application can be filled out through mobile phones but candidates have been advised by the examination authority to use the desktop to see complete details on the screen. Further, applications can be best viewed through Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and Firefox 110 versions or above.

KCET 2023: How to apply

Below is a step-by-step process for the KCET applicants to follow while filling online application:

Step 1: First visit the official website — kea.kar.nic.in — of the examination authority on your browser.

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the “UGCET-2023 online application” link, which appears under the Flash News section.

Step 3: Now fill in the required details and upload the documents required.

Step 4: Pay the registration fee and submit the application.

Step 5: Once submitted, you can save and download the registration form for future reference.

The KCET 2023 will consist of four subjects – biology, mathematics, physics, and chemistry. Each Paper will carry 60 marks. “The question papers of the CET 2023 will be based on the first and second PUC syllabi prescribed by the Pre-University Education of Karnataka State.” reads the Press Note issued by Karnataka Examination Authority.

On May 20, Saturday, the Biology paper will be held in the first session from 10:30 am to 11:50 am whereas the Mathematics paper will be held from 2:30 pm to 3:50 pm. On May 21, Sunday, the Physics paper will be held from 10:30 am to 11:50 am, and the Chemistry paper will be held from 2:30 pm to 3:50 pm.

Read all the Latest Education News here