KCET 2nd Round Seat Allotment 2020 Result Declared, Check More Details at kea.kar.nic.in

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) on Thursday, December 17, declared the result of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2nd round seat allotment 2020. Candidates can now check whether or not they have made the cut by visiting the official website.

In order to check the Karnataka Common Entrance Test 2nd round seat allotment 2020 candidates must keep their roll numbers handy and follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the website from any browser

Step 2: Click on UGCET 2020 - second round seat allotment result link

Step 3: You will be taken to a new window where you will be asked to enter your roll number and other details. After carefully entering the same hit the submit tab

Step 4: On a new page your UGCET 2020 - second round seat allotment result will appear

Step 5: Download a copy of it for your own reference

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test 2nd round seat allotment 2020 is for those students who are seeking admission in First Year Engineering, Architecture, Farm Sciences (Agriculture / Veterinary and others) among other courses based on KCET 2020.

The Karnataka Examination Authority declared the KCET seat allotment result for round 1 on December 3. The candidates were permitted to exercise their choices till December 5. The students were given the option to pay the admission fee and download the admission letter between December 4 and December 6. The last date of reporting with original documents was December 7. The notification for doing the same thing for round 2 is expected to be released soon.

This year 1,27,627 students cleared the exam for agriculture courses, more than 1.29 lakh passed the veterinary sciences, 1,29,611 students passed in the AYUSH exams and 1,55,552 cleared the pharma subjects paper. In engineering, as many as 1,53,470 students passed.