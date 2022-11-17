KCET Counselling 2022 Web Option Entry for Round 2 Begins Today, How to Apply

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is going to begin the state common entrance test or KCET counselling round 2 online option entry process at 4 pm today, November 17. The registered candidates can participate in the second round of counselling via the official website — kea.kar.nic.in. To take part in the KCET 2022 counselling, candidates must enter their application number.

Aspirants have time until November 19 to fill out the choice for round two. Candidates can enter their college, course, and category preferences in the KCET option entry round. The KEA will announce the second round of counselling allotment results on November 21, and candidates will be able to exercise their choice preferences up to November 24. The seat acceptance fee must be paid by November 25.

Once the results are released, candidates will be able to confirm the course and college that has been assigned to them. If aspirants are satisfied with the course and college allotment, they can apply for admission by reporting to the assigned college with all the necessary paperwork.

KCET 2022 counselling round 2: How to apply

Step 1. Go to the official website, kea.kar.nic.in.

Step 2. Click on the link to the KCET option entry window.

Step 3. Enter the required information to create a user id and password.

Step 4. Select your category along with your desired college and course.

Step 5. Click on submit and save a copy for future reference.

KCET 2022 counselling round 2: What’s next

After round two, there will be a second extended round and a special round of counselling. KCET counselling is being conducted for candidates interested in engineering, architecture, farm science, veterinary, B-Pharma, and D-courses.

On October 1, KEA released the revised KCET ranking list in response to a Karnataka High Court order upholding the expert committee’s recommendations for a normalisation process to evaluate repeaters. The KCET 2022 was held on June 16, 17, and 18 and a total of 2,16,559 candidates applied, with 2,10,829 candidates taking the test.

