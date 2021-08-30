KCET Result on September 20, Counselling in October: CN Ashwath Narayan

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is expected to declare the result of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2021 in a record time. For the entrance exam held on August 28 and 29, the result will be announced on September 20. Once declared, result will be available at kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan on his visit to exam centres of KCET had said that “results will be announced by September 20 and the counselling process will begin in the first week of October."

Candidates who clear the exam will appear for counselling. Seats will be allotted based on merit. Candidates will be called based on marks obtained in the exam, after document verification, seats will be offered on a merit basis.

The KEA will first release a preliminary answer key and objections will be invited on the same. The KEA answer key is expected to be released within a week. The objection so raised will be studied and then a final answer key will be released. Results will be calculated based on the final answer key. In case an objection raised by the student is accepted, changes will reflect in the final answer key and the objection raising fee will be refunded, as per rules.

Over 2.01 lakh candidates had registered for the exam. Of the 2,01,834 candidates registered for KCET 2021, 1,93,588 appeared for Physics and 1,93,522 appeared for Chemistry, which includes 12 candidates who have tested positive for Covid-19.

Admission to undergraduate science programmes will be done only through Karnataka CET 2021 marks only since the class 12 exams or Karnataka PUC 2nd year exams have been cancelled, thus class 12 criteria will be done away with.

Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) conducts KCET 2021 for admission to colleges across streams. The exam is based on the first and second-year PUC syllabus.

