KCET Result: Repeater Students Marked only on CET Score

Scores of students have expressed their anger against the Karnataka Education Authority( KEA) authorities over the KCET results for repeaters. Students have complained that the CET rankings of PU repeater students (Covid -19 batch, 2021) should have been based on 50 per cent PUC results and 50 per cent CET as promised by the KEA, however that has not been the case. Students complained that the CET ranks and PUC/CBSE results are not reflected in the report card.

Students complained that the CET rankings of PU repeater students (Covid -19 batch, 2021) should have been based on 50 per cent PUC results and 50 per cent CET as promised by the KEA. However, the rankings have been released only based on CET results which actually has resulted in low rankings for many of these students.

Around 24,000 candidates had rejected the KCET results of 2021 and appeared for KCET this year. After the results were announced on Saturday, many realised that their rank had, in fact, dropped compared to last year. Highlighting these issues and demanding ‘justice’ several students took to social media.

Honarable sir, today kcet result 2022 to be realised,and we get the result but dropper students are suffering from the low ranking because kea didn’t consider the bord marks for the dropper,last year also they not considered the bord marks but it is equal for all — Sharad Patil (@SharadP63519598) July 31, 2022

#KCET2022 dont consider 50 percentage of boards for droppers. The results given for kcet 2022 is perfect — Mr Phenomenal (@MrPheno72059734) July 30, 2022

Kcet 2022 Justice for repeaters, ranking issues, repeaters and freshers are equal – Sign the Petition! https://t.co/P6iyI8aMHX via @ChangeOrg_India #KCET2022 — Mithun HR (@MithunHR8) July 31, 2022

On August 5, the KCET verification procedure is expected to start. However, the parents of repeater kids have decided to file a petition in the High Court in order to request a stay order on the entire KCET verification procedure.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here