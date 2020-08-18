Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #25YearsOfInternetInIndia#CricketCoronavirus
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

KCET Results 2020: Karnataka CET Result to be Announced on Aug 20 at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

KCET Results 2020: The students can check their Karnataka Common Entrance Test results at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 18, 2020, 5:42 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
KCET Results 2020: Karnataka CET Result to be Announced on Aug 20 at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
Representative Image

KCET Results 2020 | The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will declare the KCET Results 2020 on August 20 (Thursday). The students can check their results at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The examinations were held on July 30 and July 31 after the High Court dismissed the plea of further postponement. The papers were held in two shifts- from 10.30 am to 11.50 am and from 2.30 pm to 3.50 pm. A total of four examinations for subjects including Biology, Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry were carried out. Each exam was of 60 marks.

All precautionary measures including social distancing were ensured in the exam center. Special arrangements were made for COVID-19 positive students as well. Certain districts had been identified where special coronavirus care centers were made exam centres. Those staying in containment zones were also given permission to come out of their homes. All they had to do was show their hall ticket for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET).

This year, the exam was conducted in 75 new centers across Karnataka. The answer key of the exam was released on August 4. Students could check their answers till August 8.

Dr Ashwathnarayan C N, the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka took to Twitter to wish the students. In the tweet, he wrote, “#KCET results will be announced on August 20. My best wishes to all the students”.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading