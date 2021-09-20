CHANGE LANGUAGE
KCET Results 2021 LIVE Updates: Where and How to Check Scorecards, Know Counselling Process
KCET Results 2021 LIVE Updates: Where and How to Check Scorecards, Know Counselling Process

KCET Results 2021 Live Updates: Once the result is declared at kea.kar.nic.in, the counselling process will begin in the first week of October.

News18.com | September 20, 2021, 12:50 IST
kcet, kcet 2021, kea.kar.nic.in, kcet rank list, KCET Results, KCET Result 2021, KCET, KCET 2021, Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA, KCET exam result 2021, Karnataka Common Entrance Test, Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA, KCET exam result 2021, Karnataka Common Entrance Test, education news

Event Highlights

KCET Results 2021 Live Updates: The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2021 results will be announced today, September 20 at 2:30 pm by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA). Although the result will be announced at 2.30, the link to check the results will be activated around 3:30 pm or 4 pm at the official website kea.kar.nic.in.

Once the result is declared the counselling process will begin in the first week of October, the Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan had informed earlier. Those who clear the KCET 2021 will be called for a counselling session which includes document verification and allotment of seats. Seats will be allotted purely on the basis of merit.

The exam is held every year for those seeking admissions to the various engineering, pharmacy, agriculture, veterinary courses in Karnataka-based colleges. As many as three lakh students had appeared for the exam this year which was conducted on August 28 and 29.

Sep 20, 2021 12:50 (IST)

KCET 2021: Counselling process

-- Verification of documents: Those who make it to the KCET 2021 merit list will have to verify their documents including their application form, admit card, class 10 and 12 scorecards, passport size photos.
-- Choice filling of seats: After document verification, candidates will have to fill their preferred choice of courses and colleges.
-- Seat allotment: Candidates will be allotted seats and they will have to confirm and lock the same by paying the required fees.

Sep 20, 2021 12:42 (IST)

KCET 2021: Where to check result?

After the link for the KCET 2021 is available, candidates who appeared for the exam can check the marks at:

-- kea.kar.nic.in 

-- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Sep 20, 2021 12:33 (IST)

KCET result 2021: When were the exams held?

On August 28, the mathematic and biology exams will be held and on August 29 the chemistry and physics papers will be conducted. ​The exams were held following the cancellation of PUC II papers. "Since all 6.5 lakh students have passed out of PUC, CET rankings will decide their seat allotments for dental, engineering, and medical. The government is planning to conduct CET exams for all students including arts and commerce students as well, since everyone has passed out without exams,” Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan had said earlier.

Sep 20, 2021 12:11 (IST)

KCET result 2021: What happened last year?

In 2020, as many as 80 students scored full marks in biology, while three students called full marks in chemistry but no student obtained full marks in physics and math. About 3 lakh students had appeared for the exams this year.

Sep 20, 2021 11:59 (IST)

KCET 2021 result today, what's next

Once the KCET result 201 is declared and the link is activated, candidates who made it to the list must keep the documents ready for the counselling process. It is scheduled to begin in the first week of October. The counselling session includes document verification and allotment of seats. For the document verification, students will need:

-- Class 10 pass certificate

-- Class 12 pass certificate

-- Passport size photo

-- Identification card such as Aadhar card or voter card

Sep 20, 2021 11:52 (IST)

KCET result 2021: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website -- kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the KCET 2021 result link on the homepage 

Step 3: Log-in using application number

Step 4: The result will be displayed, download and save

Sep 20, 2021 11:43 (IST)

KCET results 2021 today at  kea.kar.nic.in

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will released the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2021 result today. While the announcement will be at 2:30 pm, the link to check results will be activated around 3:30 pm or 4 pm at kea.kar.nic.in. The exam is held every year for those seeking admissions to the various engineering, pharmacy, agriculture, veterinary courses across colleges in Karnataka. As many as 3 lakh students had appeared for the exam this year.

KCET Results 2021 LIVE Updates: Where and How to Check Scorecards, Know Counselling Process
KCET results 2021 at kea.kar.nic.in.(Representative image)

KCET Results 2021 Live Updates: Earlier, the class 12 or PUC second-year marks were also considered for admissions but this rule has been eliminated for 2021 as the students have been promoted without exams.

