KCET Result Today, How to Download

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 results have been declared by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) today, July 30. Candidates will be able to check their scorecards through the official website at kea.kar.nic.in. The KCET result has been released for all four subjects – physics, chemistry, mathematics, and biology. Candidates can access their results using their registration number.

The KCET 2022 was held from June 16 to June 18, this year. The state-level exam is conducted by KEA for students seeking admissions into undergraduate engineering, architecture, pharmacy, business management, and other professional courses in the state of Karnataka. Those who clear the exam will have to apply for the counselling round following which KEA will release the seat allotment list and the choice filling of college and courses will begin .

KCET Results 2022: How to check?

Step 1: To check the KCET 2022 result, visit the official website

Step 2: Click the link for UG KCET result 2022 on the homepage

Step 3: Log in using your credentials and view the result displayed on your screens.

Step 4: Candidates are advised to download the result and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates from class 12 can were allowed to upload their marks on the KEA website by July 26. The answer key was released on July 26 using which candidates could calculate their probable scores. As per the marking scheme, one mark is awarded for every correct answer. There is no negative marking for any wrong answer.

Last year, the KCET result was released on September 21. A total of 1,93,447 candidates appeared for the exam out of which 1,83,231 were eligible for seeking admission into engineering and technology courses. As many as 1,52,518 candidates for agriculture, 1,52,760 for veterinary, 1,55,910 for naturopathy and yoga and 1,86,638 for BPharma and Pharm-D courses were eligible. Meghan HK from Prithvi Hill View Academy, Mysuru, grabbed the top rank across all five streams. While Premankur Chakraborty from Bengaluru has secured rank 2, and BS Anirudh got rank 3.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here