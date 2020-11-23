KCET Round 1 Option Entry Begins, More Details at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has started the option entry facility for the first round of KCET 2020. Aspirants can now visit the official website of the KEA, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, to choose their preferred options for KCET Round 1 option entry.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) in a statement said, “This Mock Seat Allotment is only an indicative seat status which candidate may or may not get in the real allotment. It will help the candidate to revise, update, add or delete already the entered options. Candidates are required to verify their allotted seat status on the KEA Website http://kea.kar.nic.in, if they desire they are free to change, reorder, delete and add to their choices of courses/colleges as per their preference.”

According to the round 1 allotment schedule, Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) option entry facility will be made available till 11 PM IST of Wednesday, November 25. The mock seat result announcement 2020 for Karnataka Common Entrance Test will be announced on Thursday, November 26. The facility to change KCET option entries will be available from Thursday at 4 PM IST to 11 AM IST on Saturday, November 28.

The KCET counselling dates 2020 for round 1 have been announced for Engineering, Architecture, Agriculture, Veterinary, Pharmacy, Naturopathy and Yoga. The seats will be allotted on the basis of merit and priority of options submitted by candidates.

In order to submit the KCET Option Entry, follow these steps:

Step 1: Open browser of your choice and visit the official website, kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for an option that reads ‘Latest Announcements’ and click on it

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will be asked to key in your KCET admission ticket number and the captcha code and submit

Step 4: After this, you will be taken to a page that will have the option, ‘Candidates option entry’. Click on it

Step 5: Choose the stream and fill the option entry form

Step 6: After the entry of options is done, mock seat allotment will be carried out in the order of merit