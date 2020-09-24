KEA Extends Date for Document Uploading and Declaration Till September 27

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has reopened the link for the candidates who have been ranked in Common Entrance Test 2020 but failed to upload the required documents and declaration. The extension is available on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Candidates who want to participate in KCET Counselling 2020 can complete the document uploading process till September 27 by using their roll no. and password to login. Earlier, the documents uploading window was available from September 7 to 23. Candidates are requested to read the official notification for documents uploading.

Click on the link to read the official notification.

According to KCET 2020 official notification, the qualified candidates who had already upload their documents but did not declare the same will not be considered for further admission process. Candidates must complete the process of uploading of documents by selecting the declaration between September 24 to 27.

Also, the candidates who have got spot ranks due to non-submission of second PUC or class 12 marks or had a change in marks due to re-evaluation or any other reason, can also change or submit documents within the mentioned dates.

The official notification reads, “No further extension will be given to upload documents for CET 2020. Schedule for uploading of documents from September 24 to October 1 remains unchanged.” Candidates can upload the documents based on their marks scored in KCET 2020 and their ranks.

KCET is conducted every year to offer admission to various undergraduate courses including engineering, architecture, veterinary, farm science, yoga & naturopathy, and B.Phama. A total of 1,27,627 students cleared the exam for agriculture courses this year, while over 1.29 lakh passed the veterinary sciences paper, 1,29,611 candidates for AYUSH and 1,55,552 students in B.Pharma have cleared the exam. For Btech 1,53,470 candidates have passed the test. KCET 2020 result was declared on August 21.