KEA KCET Provisional Answer Key 2020 Released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/; Last Date to Raise Objection Till Aug 8

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test examination was conducted from July 30 to July 31. Approximately 1.95 lakh candidates sat for the examination. The exam centres followed the norm of social distancing and all other Covid-19 guidelines.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 5, 2020, 12:24 PM IST
KEA KCET Provisional Answer Key 2020 Released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/; Last Date to Raise Objection Till Aug 8
Representative Image

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has published the KEA KCET preliminary answer key 2020 for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2020. The KEA KCET Answer Key 2020 was released by the examination body on its official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/. The provisional answer key was released for Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics and Physics. Candidates can read the official notification here.

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test examination was conducted from July 30 to July 31. Approximately 1.95 lakh candidates sat for the examination. The exam centres followed the norm of social distancing and all other Covid-19 guidelines.

Now, students who have any objection related to KEA KCET Answer Key 2020 can raise their doubt on the official website by August 8. The window will close at 5:30 pm. Candidates will have to upload their objections along with supporting documents in a PDF format for consideration. The board will only accept the objections via online mode. Both candidates and non-candidates can raise their objections for the answer key.

Candidates can raise objections via direct link here.

KCET Answer Key 2020: Steps to check -

  • Step 1: Visit the official website of KCET

  • Step 2: Look for the objection link under latest announcement

  • Step 3: Click on it

  • Step 4: Now select Applicant/Non-Applicant

  • Step 5: Enter details

  • Step 6: Upload all the supporting documents

  • Step 7: Click on Submit button

Loading