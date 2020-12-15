KEA Postpones Karnataka PGCET Document Verification Process at Bengaluru Centre Due to 'Unavoidable Circumstances'

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has postponed the document verification schedule for the candidates who appeared in and qualified the Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET 2020) at the Bengaluru centre. The verification process scheduled for Tuesday has been pushed back due to some “unavoidable circumstances”.

After the releasing of the results of the PGCET 2020, the authority had opened the window for document verification from December 13. This window was scheduled to open at the Bengaluru centre from December 15 and close on December 17. However, following the postponement, it will end a day later, that is on December 18 at this centre. Candidates are advised to refer to the notice to confirm the date of document verification. The KEA has distributed students on the basis of their rank numbers.

KEA has clarified in an official notification that the document verification process at other helpline centres will continue as per the original schedule. The official notice said, “The PGCET- 2020 for MBA/ MCA/ ME/ MTech courses document verification scheduled from 15-12-2020 in Bangalore verification centre has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances”.

Now, this particular centre will hold the postgraduate entrance test document verification on December 16, 17 and 18 and the process will be held in four sessions every day.

KEA had conducted the Karnataka PGCET 2020 for MTech, MArch, MBA and MCA courses on October 13 and October 14 earlier this year. The board managed to release the Karnataka PGCET 2020 result last week.

The entrance exam is held to screen candidates eligible to seek admission in PG programmes in all the government and private colleges and institutes across the state. Admission is granted only after the documents produced by the candidates get verified by the authorities.

In case, candidates have not yet checked their PGCET result then can visit kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in using their hall ticket number to download your result.

Here is the direct link to check Karnataka PGCET result 2020.