KEA Reactivates Application Window of Karnataka CET 2020; Online Documents Available Till October 1

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has reactivated the Common Entrance test 2020 application window to submit documents and declaration on the official website at kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates who ranked between 1,00,001 and the last rank, who has not uploaded the documents previously, can submit their documents till October 1.

Students who got spot ranks due to not submitting class 12 marks or whose PUC or 12th result is revaluated can also change or submit documents within the given dates. Earlier, the KCET 2020 application window for uploading documents was available till September 27.

KEA has uploaded the notification regarding the same on the official website. According to the official notification, this is the last chance to upload the documents. No further extension will be given. The official statement reads, “No further extension will be given to upload documents for CET 2020. Schedule for uploading of documents from September 24 to October 1 remains unchanged.”

Candidates will be able to upload the documents based on their marks scored in KCET 2020 and their ranks. Candidates can read the official notification here.

KCET 2020: How to upload documents -

Step 1. Visit at kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2. Login using registered IDs and passwords

Step 3. Upload documents

Step 4. Click on declare and submit the KCET 2020 counselling form

KEA has stated that the decision to extend the date to upload documents has been taken after considering several requests of the candidates who have failed to upload the documents within the given period.

KEA conducts the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) to provide admission to various undergraduate courses including engineering, architecture, veterinary, farm science, yoga & naturopathy, and B.Phama in all the government and private colleges across the state. This year 1,53,470 students have qualified for Btech courses, 1,27,627 for agriculture courses, 1.29 lakh for veterinary sciences paper, 1,29,611 for AYUSH and 1,55,552 students for B.Pharma cleared the exam.