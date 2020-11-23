KEA to Declare Karnataka NEET UG Mock Allotment Result Today at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; How to Check

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will be declaring the Karnataka NEET UG mock allotment result on Monday, November 23. Karnataka NEET UG 2020 aspirants can visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in to check the Karnataka NEET UG mock allotment result 2020.

The steps to check Karnataka NEET UG mock allotment result 2020 are as follows:

Step 1: Visit the official website https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find an option that will say ‘Karnataka NEET mock allotment result 2020.’ Click on the same

Step 3: A new page will open where you will be required to enter your credentials to check the result

Step 4: Once you login, your Karnataka NEET UG mock allotment result 2020 will be displayed

Step 5: Download the result and print it for future reference

Once the result is declared, Karnataka NEET UG aspirants 2020 will be given the option change the option as per their order of preference. They will be able to delete, add or modify their selection. Candidates can make the changes till November 24.

The Karnataka Examination Authority will declare the result of the first seat allotment of NEET 2020 on November 24 after 8 pm. KEA is the authority that conducts the counselling for the eligible NEET candidates. The responsibilities of KEA include online registration, verification of the documents, online counselling, seat allotment and issuance of the admission order.

Admissions to the medical dental and AYUSH colleges of the state are dependent on the score of the candidates in NEET UG 2020. The candidates who have qualified in NEET are the ones who are eligible to participate in the KEA NEET UG 2020 counselling.

The Karnataka NEET counselling started on November 7 this year. It includes two rounds, but there is also a mop-up round if there are any seats left after the second round of counselling.

KEA accepted the application forms for counselling till November 12. Apart from being an Indian citizen and qualifying NEET, candidates can get government seats if they have passed classes 10 and 12 from Karnataka and have studied in a local state school for seven years.