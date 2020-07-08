KEAM 2020 Admit Card Released Online, Download it Directly at cee.kerala.gov.in

KEAM 2020 Admit Card | As the coronavirus situation in Kerala has improved slightly, the state government is all set to conduct important entrance examinations for this year. The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala (CEE-Kerala) will be conducting the Kerala Engineering Architecture and Medical (KEAM) 2020 on July 16.

The CEE Kerala has allotted examination centers to all the students who have applied for the KEAM 2020 exam by issuing the admit card. The KEAM Admit Card 2020 was released on July 7. Students can download the KEAM 2020 Admit Card from the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in/keam till July 16, using the system-generated application number and password. Candidates have to notice that the KEAM 2020 admit card has all the necessary details regarding the entrance test and the schedule of the examination.

Follow these steps to download KEAM 2020 Admit Card

Step 1: Visit cee-kerala.gov.in, the official website for CEE Kerala

Step 2: Select the ‘KEAM 2020 - Candidate Portal’ menu available on the homepage

Step 3: On being redirected to the login window, enter your application number, password and access code

Step 4: Click on the link for KEAM 2020 admit card

Step 5: Download and take a print of the KEAM admit card 2020

The CEE has also issued a statement for the students who have not been allotted a KEAM Admit Card on the website. For such students, they can login to the official website and click on the ‘Memo details’ option. Here, one can find out the defects with the application form, such as pending application fee, defects in their photograph or signature. Such students have been given an opportunity to resolve such issues by 2pm, July 9 to receive their KEAM 2020 Admit Card.

The CEE has not issued admit cards to applicants who have applied for only medical and architecture courses.