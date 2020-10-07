KEAM 2020 First Allotment List to Release Today at cee.kerala.gov.in

The Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical Courses (KEAM) first allotment list is expected to release today at 9 pm on the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in. Students who have participated in KEAM counselling 2020 can check the allotment list by using their login credentials. Those wishing to accept the course or college allotted will have to submit the required fee and the documents for the verification to secure their admission.

As reported by Hindustan Times, the CEE has released the official notification regarding the same which reads, “Candidates who get allotment shall have to remit the fee shown in the allotment memo at any of the Head/Post Offices in Kerala or by way of online payment.”

The statement further added that candidates who do not submit the fee on or before the prescribed date will lose their allotted seat as well as their chance to get admission. The allotment once cancelled, will not be available for the subsequent phases.

KEAM 2020 first allotment list: How to check -

Step 1: Visit at cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link which reads KEAM first allotment list

Step 3: Enter the registered login details and click on submit

Step 4: KEAM first allotment list 2020 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download KEAM 2020 first allotment list and search for your name

KEAM exam 2020 is conducted to offer admission to various engineering, medical, pharmacy and architecture courses in all the government and private institutions across the state. This year a total of 56,599 students qualified for engineering courses and 44,390 students for the pharmacy stream. Last year, a total of three allotment lists were released. Candidates are requested to visit the official website regularly for further details.