KEAM 2020 Rank List: Engineering and Pharmacy Merit List Released at cee.kerala.gov.in

After a long wait, the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations in Kerala has finally released the KEAM 2020 rank list today on Thursday, September 24. The CEE released the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical Rank List 2020 on the official website of the examining authority at cee.kerala.gov.in

All the candidates who have applied for the CEE KEAM 2020 Exam can now download and check their rank list from the official website. To check the CEE KEAM Rank List 2020, candidates will have to login to the candidate portal using their application number and password. The CEE announced the KEAM exam result on September 9.

The CEE earlier issued a notification to announce that the KEAM 2020 Rank List will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in the Engineering entrance test as well as subjects of Physics, Mathematics and Chemistry in the final year of the qualifying exam.

50% weightage will be given to the Engineering entrance test (Paper I and Paper II combined), while other 50% will be dependent on the candidate’s marks in Physics, Mathematics and Chemistry in the final year of Plus Two or equivalent exam.

KEAM 2020 rank list: Here’s How to download

For the convenience of candidates, here are the steps to check and download the KEAM 2020 rank list.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CEE at cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: On the login page, key in details like application number password

Step 3: Click on the link for 'Marks Submission for Engg'

Step 4: The KEAM rank list 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the KEAM rank list and verify your result

It is to be noted that if any candidate has not studied Chemistry in Plus Two or equivalent, their marks obtained in Computer Science/Biotechnology will be taken into considered. If in case they did not have Chemistry/Computer Science/Biotechnology, the marks obtained in Biology exam will be the deciding factor.