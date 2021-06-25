KEAM 2021: Application Submission Deadline Approaching, Here's How to Apply

The last date for registering for Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2021 is Saturday, June 26. Those who are interested in appearing for the exam must register themselves on www.cee.kerala.gov.in. Before this, the last date for applying was decided as June 24.

The process of online registration started on June 1. The last date for uploading the documents has been finalized as June 30. The KEAM 2021 exam will be held in the traditional pen and paper mode on July 24.

KEAM 2021: How to apply

In order to apply for KEAM 2021 exam follow these steps:

Step 1: Open any internet browser of your choice and visit the official KEAM website www.cee.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the website you will see a hyperlink that reads ‘KEAM 2021 — Online Application’. Click it.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will see an option that reads, ‘Candidate Login’. Click on it.

Step 4: Login using your application number, password and access code. Hit on the login tab.

Step 5: Fill the application form with all your details accurately and upload all the required documents.

Step 6: Pay the application fees and submit the KEAM 2021 application form.

The KEAM exam for BPharm and engineering will be held in two sessions. The first session will be held between 10 AM and 12:30 PM. During this period physics and chemistry exam will be held. The second shift will start from 2:30 PM and will go on till 5 PM. In this shift, Mathematics paper will take place. The exam will take place in Kerala, Dubai, Mumbai, and New Delhi.

The final merit list for engineering admission will include 50:50 weightage of the entrance exam and the Class 12 score of physics, chemistry, and math.

Every year KEAM is conducted by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) for admission in Bachelor of Technology, BPharm, BArch in the participating institutes.

