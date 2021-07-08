KEAM 2021 Deferred as Exam Dates Clashed With JEE Main

The Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2021 exam has been postponed till further notice as its dates were clashing with the Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) Main. KEAM 2021 was scheduled to be held on July 24, however, the third session of the engineering entrance exam announced recently also falls on the same date. JEE Main session three will be held from July 20 to 25.

“As the Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) are scheduled to be conducted during the last week of July 2021, the Entrance Examination for admission to Engineering and Pharmacy courses scheduled to be conducted on July 24 is postponed. The revised date will be announced later," the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala said in an official notice.

The KEAM 2021 exam was scheduled to be held in the traditional pen and paper mode and the registrations for the exam ended on June 26. The exams for physics, chemistry, and mathematics were to take place in Kerala, Dubai, Mumbai, and New Delhi. For the final merit list, the CEE was said it will give 50 per cent weightage to the KEAM 2021 and the remaining 50 to class 12 scores in physics, chemistry, and math.

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the application form for the third session of JEE Mains, which will take place from July 20. However, today is the last day to fill the application form on the official website. Following the third session, a fourth session of the engineering exams will be conducted at a two-day gap and will begin on July 27.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here