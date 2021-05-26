KEAM 2021 Notification Released, Exam to be Held on July 24

The Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2021 entrance exam will be held on July 24, announced the Commissioner for Entrance Examination. Applications for the exam will be invited soon. Eligible candidates should upload relevant certificates along with the online application form. Physics and chemistry (paper I) will be held from 10 am to 12.30 pm while mathematics (paper-II) from 2.30 pm to 5.00 pm. The detailed notification will be issued on the website of CEE soon.

The certificates that will be required to apply for KEAM 2021 are school certificates/birth certificates, EWS Certificate obtained from the Village Officer, Community certificates, course certificate (As a proof of Sanskrit study at Plus Two level), certificate to prove nativity for Keralites, certificate to prove nativity for non Keralites (Category I), certificate to prove nativity for non Keralites(Category II), inter-caste marriage certificate and certificate to Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

As per the official notification by CEE, “Details regarding the various reservation benefits given to candidates and the certificates to substantiate the claim will be included in KEAM prospectus 2020-21. Candidates will be informed the particulars pertaining to the online application submission through KEAM Prospectus 2021 and notifications."

Through KEAM 2021, students under the Kerala State Education Board and other national boards such as CBSE and CISECE will be admitted to the engineering, medical and architectural courses in Kerala.

