KEAM 2021: Kerala Engineering Entrance Examination Results Declared

The result of the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) Exam 2021 has been declared at the official website, www.cee.kerala.gov.in. The candidates who had appeared for the examination will need their login credentials to access the result. This year around 99,000 students had appeared for the exam.

KEAM 2021 Result: How to check

Step 1: Launch any internet browser and search for cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘KEAM 2021 - Candidate Portal’ on the home page

Step 3: Enter your credentials - application number, password and access code

Step 4: Your KEAM 2021 result will open. Download and take a print for future reference.

If there is an error in the personal details mentioned in the scorecard, make sure you report the matter to the authorities. The answer key of KEAM 2021 was released on August 6. Candidates were given time to raise objections if any for a specific period of time. The final answer key and the results of the exam have been released considering all the factors and objections raised by students. The authorities have withheld the scorecards of some candidates whose paperwork has not been completed till now.

Meanwhile, the result architectural and medical stream is expected by September 30. The CEE will be releasing a separate ranking list for engineering, architecture, B. Pharma, MBBS and environmental science.

