KEAM 2021 Rank List Released: Faiz Hashim Gets Rank 1 in Engineering, Meet Toppers

KEAM 2021: The Commissioner for Entrance Examination (CEE) declared the result for Kerala Engineering Pharmacy and Architecture (KEAM) 2021. Out of total 73,977 candidates who appeared for the engineering exam a total of 51,031 candidates have qualified and 47,629 were included in the rank list. Among candidates figured in the top 5,000 ranks, most are from the Kerala board with 2112 students.
KEAM was held on August 5 in two shifts from 10 am to 12.30 pm and from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. More than one lakh candidates had registered to appear for the exam including all streams. The exam was held amid strict COVID-19 precautions. Students need to secure 50% marks to pass the exam, for reserved category candidates the passing marks are 40%.
KEAM 2021: Engineering Toppers
Rank 1: Faiz Hashim
Rank 2: Harishankar M
Rank 3: Nayan Kishore Nair
Rank 4: Sahal K
Rank 5: Govind GS
Rank 6: Amjad Khan UK
Rank 7: Aarushi Prashanth
Rank 8: Priyanka Paleri
Rank 9: Anuradha Asokan Nair
Rank 10: Naufran Neyas
KEAM 2021: Pharmacy Toppers
Rank 1: Faris Abdul Nassar Kallayil
Rank 2: Thejaswi Vinod
Rank 3: Akshara Anand
Rank 4: Jeron Paul Bobby
KEAM 2021: Architecture Toppers
Rank 1: Thejus Joseph
Rank 2: Amreen
Rank 3: Aathinadh Chandra O
Rank 4: Sanitha Wilson
KEAM 2021: How to check result
Step 1: Visit official website, cee.kerala.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the result link
Step 3: Log-in using credentials
Step 4: Result will appear, download
Those who make it through the exam will be eligible to seek admission in the respective fields. Seats will be allotted based on merit. Counselling will be held for the candidates who have qualified KEAM 2021.
The counselling is held through a centralised allotment process (CAP). The counselling schedule is yet to be released.
Meanwhile, Kerala will be resuming physical classes for college students from October 18. Considering the COVID-19 pandemic, the colleges will reopen amid strict restrictions and only fully vaccinated students will be allowed to attend physical classes. For the previous batch as well as the new enrolments, this would be the first set of on-campus classes.
