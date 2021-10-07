KEAM 2021 Rank List Released: Faiz Hashim Gets Rank 1 in Engineering, Meet Toppers

KEAM 2021: The Commissioner for Entrance Examination (CEE) declared the result for Kerala Engineering Pharmacy and Architecture (KEAM) 2021. Out of total 73,977 candidates who appeared for the engineering exam a total of 51,031 candidates have qualified and 47,629 were included in the rank list. Among candidates figured in the top 5,000 ranks, most are from the Kerala board with 2112 students.

KEAM was held on August 5 in two shifts from 10 am to 12.30 pm and from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. More than one lakh candidates had registered to appear for the exam including all streams. The exam was held amid strict COVID-19 precautions. Students need to secure 50% marks to pass the exam, for reserved category candidates the passing marks are 40%.

KEAM 2021: Engineering Toppers

Rank 1: Faiz Hashim

Rank 2: Harishankar M

Rank 3: Nayan Kishore Nair

Rank 4: Sahal K

Rank 5: Govind GS

Rank 6: Amjad Khan UK

Rank 7: Aarushi Prashanth

Rank 8: Priyanka Paleri

Rank 9: Anuradha Asokan Nair

Rank 10: Naufran Neyas

KEAM 2021: Pharmacy Toppers

Rank 1: Faris Abdul Nassar Kallayil

Rank 2: Thejaswi Vinod

Rank 3: Akshara Anand

Rank 4: Jeron Paul Bobby

KEAM 2021: Architecture Toppers

Rank 1: Thejus Joseph

Rank 2: Amreen

Rank 3: Aathinadh Chandra O

Rank 4: Sanitha Wilson

KEAM 2021: How to check result

Step 1: Visit official website, cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will appear, download

Those who make it through the exam will be eligible to seek admission in the respective fields. Seats will be allotted based on merit. Counselling will be held for the candidates who have qualified KEAM 2021.

The counselling is held through a centralised allotment process (CAP). The counselling schedule is yet to be released.

Meanwhile, Kerala will be resuming physical classes for college students from October 18. Considering the COVID-19 pandemic, the colleges will reopen amid strict restrictions and only fully vaccinated students will be allowed to attend physical classes. For the previous batch as well as the new enrolments, this would be the first set of on-campus classes.

