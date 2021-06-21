KEAM 2021 Registration Deadline Extended

The Commissioner of Entrance Examination (CEE) Kerala, has extended the online registration deadline for Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2021 exam till June 24 up to 2 pm. The candidates seeking admission to the engineering, architecture, pharmacy, medical and medical allied courses in the stated can do so on the official website of CEE Kerala.

Although the last date to register is June 24, the required documents can be uploaded for the registered candidates till June 31. Earlier, the KEAM 2021 application process was to conclude today, June 21.

KEAM 2021: How to apply?

Step 1. Go to the official portal of CEE Kerala

Step 2. Click on the “KEAM 2021 - Online Application” link available on the left side of the homepage

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new window where you have to click on the ‘Registration’ link

Step 4. Register yourself by filling in necessary details like name, date of birth, valid email id and mobile number. Save the registered login id and password.

Step 5. Next, proceed to KEAM 2021 application form fill in communication details, academic details and other required fields.

Step 6. Pay the KEAM 2021 application fee and print the acknowledgement page for future reference.

The KEAM exam for engineering and BPharm admission is scheduled to be conducted on July 24 in pen and paper mode in two sessions from 10 am to 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm to 5 pm. Paper 1 will be Physics and Chemistry while Paper 2 will be Mathematics.

The final merit list for engineering admission will be prepared by giving an equal weightage of 50:50 to the score obtained in the entrance examination conducted by CEE and the marks obtained by candidates in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics in class 12. The exam will be conducted at selected venues in Kerala, New Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai.

