KEAM 2021 Registrations Begin: Check Eligibility, How to Apply

The Commissioner of Entrance Examination (CEE), Kerala, has started the online registration process for Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2021 from today, June 1 onwards. The candidates seeking admission to various engineering/ architecture/ pharmacy/ medical and medical allied courses can apply for KEAM 2021 at official website of Kerala CEE. The KEAM 2021 application process will conclude on June 21. However, the last date to upload the required documents is June 30. All the aspirants must complete the application process before the closing date.

KEAM 2021: Eligibility

Students must have passed class 12 with a minimum of 45 per cent marks in order to meet the KEAM 2021 eligibility criteria. It is also mandatory to have Physics and Mathematics, Chemistry/Computer Science/ Biotechnology/ Biology as subjects at the HSE level.

KEAM 2021: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official portal of CEE Kerala

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the KEAM 2021 registration link available on the left side

Step 3:A new page will be opened. Read the instructions carefully and proceed further

Step 4: Enter the necessary details like name, date of birth, valid email id and mobile number to register yourself. Once done, save the system generated login id and password and proceed with the application form

Step 5: Key in basic details, communication details, academic details, reservation details, annual family income

Step 6: Upload images and other required documents

Step 7: Pay the application fee and print the acknowledgement for future reference

The KEAM exam is scheduled to be held on July 24 in pen and paper mode. KEAM Paper 1, that is, Physics and Chemistry will be conducted in the morning session from 10 am to 12:30 pm and Paper 2 consisting of Mathematics will be conducted in the afternoon from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. The KEAM exam 2021 will be held at selected venues in Kerala, New Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai.

