KEAM 2021 Today for 1.12 Lakh Students, Know Important Guidelines Before Taking Exam

Commissioner of Entrance Examinations Kerala is conducting the state Engineering Architecture Medical exam (KEAM) 2021 today, August 5. The exam is being conducted in two shifts from 10 am to 12.30 pm and from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The department has already released a set of important guidelines to be followed on the day of the exam.

Students already have their exam centre details mentioned in the KEAM hall tickets. They must not forget to carry a hard copy of the admit cards as well as a valid photo id proof. No student will be allowed to enter the exam premises without admit card. They must reach the exam venue at the reporting time as mentioned on the admit card.

Candidates must wear face masks and follow strict social distancing norms at the exam venue. They should only get their mask off when asked by the authority. It is mandatory to undergo thermal scanning at the entrance. In case a candidate reports physical discomfort or a high body temperature, they must follow the instructions of the officer-in-charge.

It is also instructed to not throw used masks and gloves carelessly and carry a spare mask. Parents are not allowed to enter the examination premises under any circumstances.

Candidates are allowed to carry essential items like drinking water, and a pen for the exam. However, they cannot share their personal belongings. Those appearing for both morning and afternoon sessions must carry food and drinking water as they will not be allowed to go outside the exam venue during interval time.

Students will not be allowed to leave their seats till the completion of exam shifts. Any extra things like mobile, electronic gadgets, notebook or extra sheet of paper are strictly prohibited inside the exam centre.

