KEAM 2022 Postponed to July 4, All You Need to Know

The Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical examination (KEAM) 2022 has been postponed. Earlier, it was scheduled to be conducted on July 3 but has now been shifted to July 4. As per the official notice, the Commissioner for Entrance Examination, Kerala submitted the proposal to defer the exam. It was done to avoid clash with the first session of JEE Main 2022, IISER entrance and NATA.

The commissioner had also requested to declare holiday for schools in the state on July 4, which has been approved. Candidates can check the official notice on the website at cee.kerala.gov.in. The KEAM 2022 admit card will be released on June 10. The application process is still open and will close on April 30.

The exam is held for admission to engineering, architecture, MBBS, BDS, homoeo, ayurveda, siddha, unani, agriculture, forestry, veterinary, fisheries, co-operation and banking, climate change and environmental science, BTech biotechnology and pharmacy courses.

KEAM 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have cleared the Kerala Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) or class 12 or its equivalent with at least 45 per cent marks with mathematics, chemistry and physics as core subjects can apply.

KEAM 2022: Documents Needed to Apply

— Scanned copy of passport size photograph

— Scanned copy of signature of the applicant

— Proof of date of birth

— Proof of nativity

— Category certificate, if applicable

KEAM 2022: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of Kerala CEE

Step 2: Register yourself

Step 3 : Fill in the application form with required details

Step 4 : Pay the application fee

Step 5 : Upload images and certificates

Step 6 : Take a print out of the filled form for further use

KEAM 2022: Exam Pattern

The exam will be held in two shifts. The first paper will be from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm while the second one will be from 3 to 5 pm. The exam will be held in the pen and paper mode in the objective format. The total number of questions is 120 and consists of 480 marks. The medium of paper is English. Candidates will be awarded four marks for correct answer and one mark will be deducted for every wrong attempt.

