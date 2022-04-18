KEAM 2022 Rescheduled: Exam to be Held on July 3

KEAM 2022: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has postponed the KEAM 2022. The KEAM 2022 will now be conducted on July 3. The exam that was earlier scheduled for June 26 has been postponed for a week. Interested candidates who have not yet filled out the application form for KEAM should fill it out before April 30.

The entrance exam dates have been changed to avoid a clash with the JEE Main 2022. The JEE Main 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted for two sessions namely session one (from June 20 to 29) and session two (from July 21 to 30).

In the coming week, the candidates who have successfully submitted the application form for KEAM 2022 will be able to download the admit card from the official website. Once the admit cards are out, candidates can download it by following these steps.

KEAM 2022: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, i.e., cee.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads KEAM 2022.

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Register yourself and proceed with the application form.

Step 5: Fill in the application form and submit it.

Step 6: Take a printout of the same for future reference.

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala conducts the Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical Entrance Exam (KEAM) for admissions to BTech, BArch, Pharmacy, and Medical courses in the participating institutes. The KEAM 2022 exam will be conducted in offline mode for two papers namely paper 1 (Physics and Chemistry) and Paper 2 (Mathematics). Candidates qualifying for the exam will be called for counseling and the admission process.

Candidates need to secure 50 per cent marks to pass the exam, for reserved category candidates the minimum marks needed is 40 per cent.

Last year, out of 73,977 candidates who appeared for the engineering entrance as many as 51,031 candidates qualified for the exam. Most of the students who ranked in the top 5000 spots, most were Kerala board.

