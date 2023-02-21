The date for the Kerela Engineering Agricultural Medical Exam or KEAM has been announced by the Commissioner for Entrance Exam (CEE), Kerala. The entrance exam will be conducted on May 17 this year for admission into various engineering and pharmacy courses in the state. The registration process for the KEAM 2023 is likely to start soon.

The exam will be conducted in two different slots. The morning session of KEAM, from 10 AM to 12:30 PM, will feature physics and chemistry papers. This will be followed by the second slot, 2:30 to 5 PM, for the mathematics paper.

To be eligible for KEAM, candidates must have passed the Higher Secondary Examination (HSE), class 12, of the Kerala board. Physics and mathematics must have been compulsory subjects and chemistry as an elective (it can be substituted by computer science or biotechnology or biology as per the situation and requirement). Candidates must receive a minimum of 45 per cent of marks. However, candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, or PwD categories have been given a 5 per cent relaxation in the minimum marks criteria.

KEAM 2023 Schedule: How To Check

Step 1: Log on to cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link “KEAM 2023 - Entrance examination for admission to Engineering and Pharmacy courses will be held on May 17 Press Release” on the homepage.

Step 3: A PDF containing the exam schedule will load on your screen

Step 4: Check the exam dates

KEAM 2023: Exam Pattern

KEAM 2023 will be conducted in offline mode only. The exam will be objective in nature, featuring multiple-choice questions. The syllabus for the entrance exam covers Class 11 and 12 topics from physics, chemistry, and mathematics. For every correct response in the engineering and pharmacy entrance exam, candidates will be awarded four marks and for each wrong response, one mark will be deducted.

A state-level entrance exam, KEAM is conducted annually for students seeking admission into various colleges and institutes in Kerela for engineering and architecture courses. The entrance exam is one of the most important exams held annually in Kerela.

