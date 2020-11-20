KEAM Amends Criteria for Admission in Kerala B.Arch Courses for 2020-21

The eligibility criteria for the Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch) exam under the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2020 entrance exam have been amended. The Council of Architecture has revised the eligibility criteria this year.

Earlier, the criteria for admission in the B.Arch programme was a minimum of 50 percent marks in Physics, Chemistry and Maths in Class 12 exam. However, this time, considering the Covid-19 situation, the criteria have been relaxed. Any student who has passed Class 12 exams with PCM are eligible to apply for admissions to B.Arch.

Candidates who have completed 10+3 diploma with Mathematics as a subject are also eligible to apply. The rule has been amended only for admission to B.Arch into the academic year 2020-21.

The notice released by KEAM said that the Council of Architecture has replaced the condition of at least 50 percent marks for admission. It said, “The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations has recommended amending the clause of the KEAM 2020 prospectus.”

The admission in KEAM 2020 is based on the performance of candidates in National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2020 and qualifying exam. There is no separate exam conducted for admissions for KEAM.

The rank list of KEAM is prepared on the basis of marks scored in NATA 2020 and the marks scored qualifying exam. Equal weightage is given to both the exams. However, this time around, if the candidate has passed 10+2 examinations, she is eligible to apply for KEAM 2020.

The KEAM counseling process has started online and is being conducted through a centralised allotment process (CAP). The candidates who have been shortlisted are eligible to participate in the KEAM counseling.

The seat allotment will happen based on the availability, merit and the preference which the KEAM candidate has entered.

KEAM second seat allotment results were declared on October 24 for several of the architecture and engineering courses by the office of Commissioner of Entrance Examinations.