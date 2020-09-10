KEAM CEE Result 2020: Scores Declared at cee.kerala.gov.in, Direct Link
The Office of the Controller of Examinations (CEE) Kerala, has announced the result for Kerala Engineering, Pharmacy Entrance Examination 2020 (KEAM). The announcement was made on Wednesday, September 9, on the official website of CEE. The authority has also uploaded a notice regarding this decision at cee.kerala.gov.in.
Image for representation
As the exam-conducting authorities across India have already started holding the major entrance examinations and declaring results, here’s another news for students willing to seek admission in Kerala colleges. The Office of the Controller of Examinations (CEE) Kerala, has announced the result for Kerala Engineering, Pharmacy Entrance Examination 2020 (KEAM).
In order to check their KEAM 2020 results, the students will have to login to the candidate portal. They can access it on the direct link here.
Steps to check the CEE KEAM 2020 results:
Step 1: Visit the official website of the authority at cee.kerala.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link “KEAM 2020 - Candidate Portal” in the table
Step 3: You be redirected to candidate portal login
Step 4: Submit the key credentials
Step 5: The KEAM 2020 results will be displayed on the screen
The official notice, published on the official website, revealed that 56599 students have qualified under Engineering Stream, while 44390 students qualified for the Pharmacy course (Paper-I). In total, 71742 students appeared for both the papers of the Engineering Entrance Examination, while 52145 students opted Pharmacy course in Paper-I. The authorities have withheld the result for 2094 students due to various reasons.
The notice reads, ““Those candidates who have qualified in the Engineering Entrance Examination will have to submit/verify the marks obtained by them in the qualifying examination (Plus Two or equivalent) for Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry/Computer Science/Biotechnology/Biology in order to prepare the Engineering rank list 2020. The facility for submission/verification of marks online is available in the website www.cee.kerala.gov.in up to 10.09.2020.”
One can read the complete notification for CEE Kerala 2020 here.
