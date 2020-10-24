KEAM Second Seat Allotment Results 2020 Declared; Read Joining Schedule Here

The second round result of seat allotment for Kerala Engineering Agriculture Medicine (KEAM) 2020 has been declared. Declared by the office of Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala, the KEAM second seat allotment results 2020 can be checked on the website at cee.kerala.gov.in by the candidates.

KEAM 2020 candidates can follow these steps to check the status of their seat allotment -

Step 1: Visit the KEAM website at cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the option ‘candidate portal’

Step 3: Enter your KEAM application number, password and the access code

Step 4: Click on login to check your allotment status

Step 5: Download your seat allotment result

Details about the allotted college and course along with the KEAM 2020 admission fee amount will be mentioned in the KEAM second seat allotment result 2020 of the candidate. After checking the KEAM 2020 second round seat allotment, candidates need to pay the fee to secure their seat in their allotted college. The KEAM 2020 second round fee payment can be done online or at any of the head post offices of the state.

The joining for different courses will be held from October 27 to October 31 in two shifts.

For six courses — Civil Engineering, Naval Architecture & Ship Building, Food Technology, Biotechnology and Biochemical Engineering, Polymer Engineering and Computer science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning) — joining will happen on October 27 at 9:30 am.

At 1:30 pm IST, the second round seat allotment for courses Electronics & Instrumentation, Electronics & Communication, Computer Science & Engineering (Cyber Security), Automobile Engineering and Architecture (Self-financing colleges) will happen on the same day.

On October 28, joining for seven courses will happen at 9:30 am and for five courses at 1:30 pm. The courses in the first half are Mechanical Engineering, Mechanical Production Engineering, Bio Technology, Safety & Fire Engineering, Mechanical Engineering Automobile, Computer science & Engineering (Artificial Intelligence) and Artificial Intelligence.

In the second half, joining will happen for the courses Biomedical Engineering, Printing Technology, Metallurgical and Materials Engineering, Industrial Engineering and Applied Electronics.

On October 30, joining in a total of ten courses will happen. Electrical and Electronics, Aeronautical Engineering, Robotics & Automation, Mechatronics and B.Tech Agricultural Engineering joining will start at 9:30 am. For B.Tech Dairy Technology, Electronics & Bio Medical Engineering, Electrical & Computer Engineering, Artificial Intelligence & Data Science and Computer Science and Engineering, joining will take place at 1:30 pm.

The last day of joining will be October 31. The joining will start at 9:30 am for courses Production Engineering, Architecture (Government engineering colleges), Chemical Engineering, Information Technology and Instrumentation and Control Engineering.

It has also been informed that the candidates who cannot join between October 27-October 30 can take admissions on October 31 till 4pm after contacting their allotted college.