Keep Faith in Your Abilities and Move Forward: President Kovind to Students

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday exhorted the students to keep faith in their abilities and move forward, noting that the country’s youth have the capability to utilise opportunities lying in front of them He was addressing the sixth annual convocation of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh in Dharamshala. Speaking about the National Education Policy 2020, the President said the university has taken several initiatives to implement its recommendations.

He expressed confidence that these initiatives would develop new skills, knowledge and abilities among students and they would move ahead in life with the spirit of self-reliance and nation-first. What is required is keeping faith in your abilities and moving forward, Kovind said, adding convocation is an occasion to complete the formal education by students but learning should continue throughout life.

The students should be ready to learn from everyone, at every step, he said. Kovind said opportunities are available in front of the youth of India in many fields and they have the capabilities to utilise them.

The President said the Central University of Himachal Pradesh has completed 12 years of its establishment. It is high time for the university’s alumni association to become active and organize annual or biannual get-together. He said the alumni of any institution feel special attachment to their institution. Therefore, alumni association can play an important role in giving this spirit a useful form for the institution, he added.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, while congratulating the students on receiving gold medals and degrees on the occasion, said despite being a small state, Himachal Pradesh has shown a way to several big states in the field of education. He said the credit of this goes to the teachers of the hilly state. Thakur said providing self-employed and innovative education has been the motto of Himachal Pradesh Central University and as a result of this, more than 400 students were getting medals and degrees.

Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof S P Bansal, welcomed the President and other dignitaries and presented the progress report of the varsity. He said the university was striving hard to provide career-oriented education to the students with special focus on research.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur, state Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Sarveen Chaudhary, Member of Parliament Kishan Kapoor, among others, were present on the occasion. Earlier, Kovind was received at Sports Authority of India (SAI) Ground Dharamshala by Himachal Pradesh Governor Arlekar, Chief Minister Thakur, Assembly Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar, minister Sarveen Chaudhary.

He arrived at Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh on a two-day visit to the state. Security has been tightened in view of the President’s visit with paragliding, flying of drones and hot air balloons being prohibited in Lahaul-Spiti and Kullu districts on June 11 when he is scheduled to visit Atal Tunnel Rohtang.

He will visit Atal Tunnel Rohtang, which connects Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti districts, on Saturday. The prestigious tunnel was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 3, 2020. Flying of drones, hot air balloons and paragliding have been prohibited in Lahaul-Spiti and Kullu districts on June 11, officials said.

Issuing an order under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, Lahaul-Spiti Deputy Commissioner Neeraj Kumar said the prohibitory orders have been issued to avoid any hindrance in the President’s aerial visit and ensure his safety and security.

