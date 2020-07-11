Kejriwal Govt Cancels Upcoming Semester, Final Exams of Delhi State Universities Due to Covid-19
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said these state universities have been asked to promote their students and award them degrees adopting some methodology of evaluation.
The Delhi government has decided to cancel all upcoming semester and final year exams in all the state government-run universities due to the Covid-19 situation, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday.
“In light of the major disruptions caused by the Coronavirus pandemic, Delhi govt has decided to cancel all Delhi state university exams including final exams,” he wrote on Twitter along with a video message.
Sisodia said these Delhi state run universities have been asked to promote their students and award them degrees adopting some methodology of evaluation so that the students can apply for jobs or higher education.
He said studies in the universities were disrupted due to the pandemic, and it was not possible to conduct examinations. "Unprecedented times require unprecedented decisions," Sisodia added.
He also informed that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will write a letter to the central government, requesting to cancel exams for the central universities too.
