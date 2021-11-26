Kejriwal to Join Teachers Dharna in Punjab on Saturday

AAP national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will visit Punjab on Saturday and join a teachers’ dharna there, a party statement said on Thursday. Notably, many teachers have been protesting for the past few months outside the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) in Mohali, demanding permanent jobs.

During his two-day visit to the poll-bound state earlier this week, Kejriwal had given eight guarantees (promises) to teachers for reforms in the education sector if his party was voted to power. According to the party statement, the AAP leader appealed to his Punjab counterpart Charanjit Singh Channi to accede to the demands of the protesting teachers. He said the teachers have been protesting for long, with some even protesting atop water tanks.

Read ‘Happy to Arrange His Lunch Too’: Punjab CM Refutes AAP’s Allegations of Not Allowing Kejriwal’s Presser

Kejriwal also warned the Congress-led government that if it did not address the issue of the protesting teachers immediately, he would be compelled to join the dharna of these unemployed teachers. The northern state goes to polls early next year.

Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal has asked teachers to join his ‘moment to rebuild Punjab’. He has given eight promises to the teachers of Punjab from schools to colleges to temporary teachers - Kejriwal has said that if the party comes to the picture he would revamp the entire education system.

Kejriwal has given eight guarantees to teachers of Punjab which he claims will not only impact teachers but also the teaching system in the state and the 24 lakh students enrolled in Punjab government schools. Addressing media here he said, “in many government schools there is not even a single teacher while in many others only one teacher is addressing classes 1 to 7."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.