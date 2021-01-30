KELTRON Admit Card 2021 for Engineer Posts Released at keltron.org, Direct Link Here

The Kerala State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (KELTRON) has released Admit Card 2021 for posts of Senior Engineer, Senior Officer, Engineer, Officer, Engineer/Officer and Engineer Trainee. Candidates who have applied for the KELTRON 2021 Recruitment on either post can now download their admit card from the official website at keltron.org. Applicants can also click on the link below and download their admit cards directly:

KELTRON ADMIT CARD 2021

Steps to download KELTRON Admit Card 2021:

Step 1:Click on the link mentioned aboveStep 2: Enter your login credentials like Application Number and Mobile phone number in the boxStep 3: Select the post for which you have applied from the listStep 4: Your admit card will be shown on the computer screenStep 5: Download the admit card and take a print out

KELTRON Admit Card 2021 will include details of exam date, time and venue. Kerala State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (KELTRON) written test will be held between February 4, 2021 to February 7, 2021. The exam is held for recruitment for 102 posts of Manager, Assistant Manager, Senior Engineer, Senior Officer, Engineer, Officer, Engineer, Officer, Engineer/ Officer and Engineer trainee. Admit card and examination for the posts of Manager, Manager (HR), Assistant Manager has not been released yet.

KELTRON Vacancy details:

Here are details onposition-wise recruitment:

Manager - 02 Posts

Assistant Manager - 03 Posts

Sr. Engineer - 07 Posts

Sr. Officer - 06 Posts

Engineer - 13 Posts

Officer - 05 Posts

Engineer/ Officer - 16 Posts

Engineer Trainee - 50 Posts