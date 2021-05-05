Kendriya Vidyalaya Begin Early Summer Vacation, To Remain Closed Till June 20

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) have started summer vacation from May 3, 2021 and will remain closed till June 20, 2021 due to rise in the rise in Covid-19 cases. The

In a notification, KVS stated, “In view of the rising COVID-19 cases the duration of the summer vacation has been changed for all the schools situated in the warmer regions.”

The summer vacation has been announced for warmer regions like Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Agra, Varanasi, Gurugram, Jaipur, Jammu, Lucknow, Patna, Guwahati, Dehradun, Chandigarh, Ranchi, Silchar, Tinsukia, Ernakulam, Jabalpur, Raipur, Bhubaneswar and Bhopal.

Meanwhile, Kendriya Vidyalayas situated in colder regions such as Leh, Kargil, Nubra (Ladakh), Tawang, Dalhousie, and Kathmandu (Nepal) will follow the given schedule for summer and winter breaks.

KVS has also issued separate guidelines for its teachers preparing the CBSE Class 10 results. As per the new ‘objective criterion’ introduced by the authority, teachers have been asked to stay back at their respective stations until they submit the marksheets for class 10 results.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan had earlier scheduled to release the first allotment list for admission to class 1 but was postponed later. It had notified, “The date of draw of lots for Admission in Std 1 scheduled on 23rd April, 2021 has been postponed due to unprecedented rise in COVID-19 cases in the country."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here