The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will declare the draw of lots for admission to class 1 on June 23, the KV governing body said in an official statement. The first allotment list for admission to class 1 in Kendriya Vidyalayas was to be released in April, however, the same was postponed due to the pandemic." After being deferred several times, now the allotment list will be released on June 23.

The admission process had gone digital this year. The application forms were released on April 1. Of the total seats available for admission in Class 1 across 1247 Kendriya Vidyalayas in the country, 15 per cent of seats are served for SC, 7.5 per cent for ST, 27 per cent for OBC, and 15 per cent under Right to Education (RTE).

