Kendriya Vidyalaya is Hiring for TGT, PGT, PRT Posts, How to Apply

Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) No 1, Chakeri, Kanpur has notified the recruitment process for the post of PGT - political science, TGT- Hindi, primary teacher, educational counsellor, doctor, nurse, vocational instructor (sports/yoga), and computer instructor on a one-year contractual basis. The application form for the recruitment is available online at no1kanpur.kvs.ac.in.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Recruitment 2022: Eligibility

To be eligible for applying into the recruitment process for teaching jobs, candidates must have a BEd or equivalent degree from a recognised university in addition to the qualification of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) paper-II, conducted by CBSE. The candidate must have proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English medium along with the following eligibility requirement as per the post they are applying in:

PGT: A two-year integrated postgraduate MSc course of regional college of education of NCERT in the concerned subject or a master’s degree in political science from a recognised university with at least 50 per cent marks.

TGT: A four-year degree course in the regional college of education of NCERT in concerned subject with at least 50 per cent marks.

PRT: Senior Secondary school certificate or equivalent with at least 50 per cent marks.

Further, candidates with knowledge and experience in computer application will be given preference in the interview.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Candidates may download and send the duly filled application form offline along with self-attested copies of experience certificate, marksheets, degrees, diploma, etc (from high school onwards) through post or by hand on or before March 22 to the following address:

The Principal,

Kendriya Vidylaya No 1, N-4 Area,

Air Force Station, Chakeri, Kanpur-208008

Additionally, candidates are also required to submit their details on a Google drive link shared by the KV.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Recruitment 2022: Selection process

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a round of interviews and written tests ( for PRT and computer instructor posts) slated to be conducted on March 28 and 29 at Kanpur’s KV No 1.

As per the March 28 schedule, the TGT interview will begin at 8 am, PRT written test at 9 am, PGT interview at 9 am, counsellor interview at 10 pm and the PRT interview at 12:30 pm.

The March 29 schedule includes doctor and nurse interview at 8 am, computer instructor written test at 9 am, sports coach interview at 9 am, yoga teacher at 10 am, and computer instructor interview at 12:30 pm.

