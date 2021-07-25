Kendriya Vidyalayas Teacher Recruitment 2021: How to Apply, Eligibility, Selection Process

Kendriya Vidyalaya, Ballygunge, West Bengal has called for applications to fill in the posts of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs), yoga teacher, and Primary Teachers (PRTs). Those who are interested in applying can do so by visiting its official website. The last date for submitting the application form is July 24.

Kendriya Vidyalaya recruitment 2021: How to apply?

Step 1: Go to the official website of KVS, Ballygaunge

Step 2: Under the announcement section on the homepage you will see a hyperlink that reads, ‘Link for Online Registration for the INTERVIEW OF CONTRACTUAL TEACHERS’. Click on it

Step 3: You will be directed to a new tab where a google form regarding the post will appear.

Step 4: Fill the form with accurate details and hit the submit button.

Step 5: Take a screenshot of the successfully submitted page and keep a print of it for your future reference.

Kendriya Vidyalaya recruitment 2021: Educational qualification

PGT (All subjects): Post-graduation degree in the subject that the candidate plans on teaching with at least 50 per cent marks in the concerned subject and overall. A B.Ed degree is also a must.

TGT (All subjects): BEd along with a graduation degree with at least 50 per cent marks in the concerned subject and overall

PRT: Should have cleared Class 12th or equivalent with 50 per cent marks and should have 50 per cent and should have JBT of at least two years.

The selection of candidates will be done by an online test followed by an interview. PGTs, TGTs, and yoga teachers will have to appear for the interview on July 29 while PRTs have their interview scheduled on July 30. The online test for all applicants will be held on July 26.

