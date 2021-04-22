Kenriya Vidyalaya Class 1 Admissions Postponed, Draw of Lots Not Tomorrow

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has deferred the ongoing admission process in Kendriya Vidyalyas across the country. The draw of lots for admission to class 1 scheduled to be announced tomorrow stands postponed “due to unprecedented rise in COVID-19 cases in the country". The KVS has not yet released the revised dates for the first draw of lots for class 1 admissions.

In the first lot, 10 seats out of 40 seats in class 1 per section are to be filled as per

RTE provisions. These 10 seats will be filled by draw of lots from all applications of SC, ST, EWS, BPL, OBC non-creamy layer, and differently-abled taken together who are the resident of the neighborhood. Under the second lot, a lottery for differently-abled candidates of SC, ST, OBCNCL, unreserved is conducted as per priority category. Four such lots are released and if seats are left vacant further admission processes are carried.

The admission process for class 1 began online this year from April 1 and concluded on April 19. A Child must be 5 years old as of 31st March in the academic year in which admission is sought for Class 1, as per rules. Even though the applications were moved online, classes were scheduled to be held online, however, the schedule now stands deferred due to the pandemic.

KVs do not charge any fee to be charged from the children admitted under the 25 per cent quota. Expenses on account of NCERT textbook, notebooks, stationery, uniform, and transport will be reimbursed on production of proper bills in respect of 25 per cent of the children admitted under the RTE provisions, as per rules.

Of the total seats available for admission in Class 1 across 1247 Kendriya Vidyalayas in the country, 15 per cent of seats are served for Sc, 7.5 per cent for ST, 27 per cent for OBC, and 15 per cent under Right to Education (RTE).

