Kerala +1 Plus One Admit Cards to be Out Today: Here’s How to Download

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala, will upload the plus one admit card 2021 on Friday, August 27, on its official website dhsekerala.gov.in. Students who had registered for the Kerala class 11 admissions will be allowed to appear for the examination.

The hall ticket can be downloaded from the official website of DHSE Kerala. The first-year higher secondary examination is scheduled to begin on September 6 and will continue till September 16.

Kerala Plus One Hall Ticket 2021: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official web portal of DHSE Kerala by searching for dhsekerala.gov.in

Step 2: Once Kerala plus one admit card link is activated on the home page, click on that

Step 3: On the next page, enter the login credentials like registration number, date of birth and other required details and click on submit

Step 4: Kerala plus one admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and print a copy of the admit card for further need

Once downloaded, students must check the Kerala Plus One admit card 2021 thoroughly to ensure that the details including name, father’s name, date of birth, year of exam and registration number are mentioned or not.

One should also check the roll number, exam venue, exam time and exam day guidelines. It is mandatory to follow all the guidelines and instructions on the day of the exam. Kerala plus one exam will be conducted with adherence to all the Covid-19 safety guidelines.

The directorate will also conduct a model exam for higher secondary and vocational higher secondary classes from August 31 to September 4 to acquaint students with the question models. Students can take the model exam at the ease of their homes. Candidates must keep checking the official site of DHSE Kerala for more details.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Afghanistan News here