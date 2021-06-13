Kerala 11th Students Demand Cancellation of Final Year Exam

The Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) will be conducting the state plus one exam or class 11 from September 6 to 16. Worried students and parents have been demanding the cancellation of the exams due the Covid-19 pandemic situation. Several Twitter users have been demanding the same with the hashtag #CancelkeralaplusoneExams.

According to the students, plus one and plus two exam marks are taken together for undergraduate courses. A Twitter user appealed the government to cancel the exams for the sake of mental and physical health and there are several students who lack the sufficient resources for online education. While a parents association demanded PM Modi’s intervention in the matter.

#CancelkeralaplusoneExams @PMOIndia @narendramodi No Indian student should have to face the dilemma of balancing two classes at once and write boards without any model. But this is exactly what Kerala 11th students are facing.— • • (@Deva_Nanda_) June 12, 2021

Please do Cancel Plus One Exam for the sake of students both mental & physical health!There are still students who lacks the sufficient resources for online education.#CancelkeralaplusoneExams https://t.co/UI9WOEwi3y— Gerald (@Gerald65519654) June 13, 2021

One of the users gave the example of the Assam government who had said that the class 10 and 12 board exams in the state will be held if the Covid-19 positivity rate in the state goes below two per cent.

Kerala has around 1 lakh and 34k active cases of Covid-19, tp of 14% , 171 deaths as of today, a death toll of 10k. Assam govt created a clause for tp rate below 2%. Did our govt mention any clause like that? #CancelkeralaplusoneExams We are literally being sent to our deaths.— Aria Marin (@AriaMarin20) June 12, 2021

A group of parents of class 11 students from Kerala have approached the Supreme Court seeking directions for the cancellation of the exam. The plea filed by Advocate Prashant Padmanbahan stated that after the classes for plus two had already started in the state, why the government want to conduct the plus one exam as well because these marks will be counted for admission in UG courses. This is will affect their mental health, the petition stated. It has further suggested that all boards adopt the same process for assessing students.

