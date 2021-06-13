CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#G7#Sanjeevani
News18» News»education-career»Kerala 11th Students Demand Cancellation of Final Year Exam
2-MIN READ

Kerala 11th Students Demand Cancellation of Final Year Exam

Several Twitter users have been demanding the cancellation of the Kerala plus one exam (Representative image)

Several Twitter users have been demanding the cancellation of the Kerala plus one exam (Representative image)

Several Twitter users have been demanding the cancellation of the Kerala plus one exam with the hashtag #CancelkeralaplusoneExams.

The Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) will be conducting the state plus one exam or class 11 from September 6 to 16. Worried students and parents have been demanding the cancellation of the exams due the Covid-19 pandemic situation. Several Twitter users have been demanding the same with the hashtag #CancelkeralaplusoneExams.

According to the students, plus one and plus two exam marks are taken together for undergraduate courses. A Twitter user appealed the government to cancel the exams for the sake of mental and physical health and there are several students who lack the sufficient resources for online education. While a parents association demanded PM Modi’s intervention in the matter.

RELATED NEWS

One of the users gave the example of the Assam government who had said that the class 10 and 12 board exams in the state will be held if the Covid-19 positivity rate in the state goes below two per cent.

A group of parents of class 11 students from Kerala have approached the Supreme Court seeking directions for the cancellation of the exam. The plea filed by Advocate Prashant Padmanbahan stated that after the classes for plus two had already started in the state, why the government want to conduct the plus one exam as well because these marks will be counted for admission in UG courses. This is will affect their mental health, the petition stated. It has further suggested that all boards adopt the same process for assessing students.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:June 13, 2021, 17:14 IST