Kerala +2 Result 2020 Declared: Overall 85.13% Students Pass Kerala Plus Two Exams; How to Check on Saphalam App

Kerala +2 Result 2020 | The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) has announced Kerala +2 Result 2020 at 2pm. The Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2020 is available on these websites - keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in, dhsekerala.gov.in and Prd.kerala.gov.in. A total of 3,75,655 students had appeared in Kerala +2 Results 2020. Of these, 3,19,782 students have successfully passed the exams. Overall pass percentage of DHSE Kerala Plus Two Exam 2020 is 85.13 per cent. The Kerala DHSE 12th Result 2020 can also be checked on the Saphalam app.

Here are the steps you need to follow for checking your result on the Saphalam App:

Step 1. Download the app from the play store

Step 2. Open the app and enter personal details like your name and name of the school

Step 3. Carefully enter the roll number that is mentioned in your admit card

Step 4. Click on submit option

Step 5. Make sure that you download or take a screenshot of the result. This will be the most important document, when you go to take admission in any college especially in India

Apart from checking the result on the app you can also check it on the official website. To check your result on any of the websites these are the steps that you need to follow:

Step 1: Log onto any websites mentioned above

Step 2: Enter your personal details like name, school name and roll number

Step 3: Click on the submit button and your result will appear

Step 4: Make sure that you download or make a copy of your mark sheet for future references

The delay in the declaration of results was because the board exams that began on March 10 got suspended after March 19. This happened due to the global pandemic of coronavirus. The exams that were to be held March 19 onwards were restarted on May 27 and went on till May 30. The exams were conducted with all precautionary measures so that the safety of the students is not compromised. Further, while making the seating arrangement for the exam the authorities ensured that proper social distancing is maintained.

Last year a total of 3, 11, 375 students appeared for the Kerala Board Class 12 examination. Out of the total students, 14,244 students secured A+, while 183 students out of these got full marks.