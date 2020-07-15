Kerala +2 Result 2020 Declared at keralaresults.nic.in: Ernakulam Tops With 89.02%; Check All Details Here

Kerala +2 Result 2020 Declared | The Kerala State Board has released the result for DHSE Kerala Plus Two Exams. The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala announced the Plus Two Results at around 2pm on its official websites at keralaresults.nic.in or dhsekerala.gov.in. This year, Ernakulam has emerged as best performing district in Kerala +2 Results. While, the lowest percentage was recorded at Kasaragod district, which is 76.68 per cent. While, the lowest percentage was recorded at Kasaragod district, which is 76.68 per cent.

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Results: How to check

The Kerala Plus Two DHSE Result 2020 can be checked on the board’s official website at keralaresults.nic.in or dhsekerala.gov.in. Students can also check the scores and view their DHSE Kerala Class 12 Result 2020 on the web portals Saphalam App, PRD Live and iExams. To check the Kerala Board Plus Two Result 2020 via messaging/SMS service, students will have to type KERALA12(REGISTRATION NUMBER) and send it to 56263.

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Results: Grading System

According to the DHSE, students will be allotted grades according to the marks obtained by them. The students scoring between 90 to 100 will be given A+, while 80 to 89 falls under A. B+ includes 70 to 79 marks, B ranges from 60 to 69 marks, whereas C+ will be allotted to students scoring between 59 to 59 marks.

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Results: Passing criteria

According to the exam result guidelines issued by the Kerala Examination Board, each student will have to score a minimum of 35% marks in each subject to pass the Kerala +2 result 2020. In the practical subjects, a student will be required to secure minimum passing marks separately for theory and practicals.

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Results: 2019’s scores

Last year, the DHSE Kerala plus two results were announced on May 8, 2019. A total of 4,42,434 students appeared for the examination, while the overall pass percentage of Kerala 12th result 2019 was 84.33%.