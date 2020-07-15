Kerala +2 Result 2020: DHSE Kerala Board 12th Results Declared; Check via SMS

Kerala +2 Result 2020 | The Kerala Board has announced the Plus Two Results for the academic session 2019-20 on July 15. The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala announced the Class 12 Board Results 2020 for over eight lakh college students on their official website, web portal as well as SMS service.

According to the previously released Kerala Plus Two examination timetable 2020, the DHSE Class 12 exams were scheduled between March 10 and 26. However, the board decided to postpone some of the examinations in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The pending exams for Kerala Class 12 Board were later rescheduled in the month of May.

How to check Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2020 via SMS

Students can check their result on the SMS service to avoid the delay due to the traffic on the official website. To get the result, type KERALA12 (REGISTRATION NUMBER) on a blank message and send it to 56263.

How to check Kerala +2 Result 2020 online

The Kerala DHSE Class 12 Board Results will also be announced on the official websites keralaresults.nic.in ordhsekerala.gov.in. However, if students face any delay on the website due to the increased traffic, they can also check the Kerala Plus Two results on sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, keralapareekshabhavan.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in, and prd.kerala.gov.in.

How to check Kerala +2 Result 2020 on Saphalam app

To facilitate the checking of the state board results, the Kerala government has also introduced the board’s official Saphalam app. Students can download the app of Kerala Education Department via Google Play Store. The result of Kerala Plus Two examination can also be checked on iExams, the PRD Live app of Kerala Public Relations Department.