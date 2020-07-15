Kerala +2 Result 2020: DHSE 12th Plus Two Results Released at keralaresults.nic.in, Saphalam App

Kerala + 2 Result 2020 | The Kerala board has evaluated the answer sheets for DHSE Plus Two Examination 2020. The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) in Kerala announced the Kerala +2 result 2020 today. If reports are to be believed, the Kerala Class 12 result was announced at 2pm. This year, over 4.42 lakh students have appeared for the DHSE Kerala Plus Two Exam 2020. The result of the students was released on the official website at keralaresults.nic.in. Apart from this, students can also check their DHSE Kerala Class 12 Result 2020 on the Saphalam App or by using SMS service.

The Kerala Class 12 Examination 2020 took place between March 10 and 19, after which the state government has to postpone the remaining exam for a later schedule due to the coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown throughout the country. The board conducted the pending examination later from May 27 to 30. The exams were held following all the precautionary measures to ensure the safety of the kids. The state government also ensured social distancing while marking the seating arrangement.

Kerala Plus Two Result 2020: Here's a list of websites for students to check their Kerala DHSE Intermediate Results 2020 using the following websites -

keralaresults.nic.in

results.itschool.gov.in

dhsekerala.gov.in

Prd.kerala.gov.in

Kerala Plus Two Result 2020: Web Portal

The Kerala plus two exam results 2020 can also be checked using the official app from the state board. Students can download the Saphalam App from Google Play Store.

The result announcement board will also give an analysis of the last year’s result, In the year 2019, a total of 3, 11, 375 students sat for the Kerala Board Class 12 examination and obtained a total pass percentage of 84.33%. Out of the total students, 14,244 students secured an all A+. 183 students out of these secured full marks.