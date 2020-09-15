Kerala CEE Allows Candidates to Add courses, Invites Fresh Applications for Admissions. Here are All Details

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala, has released a notification asking students to apply for admission to Architecture (B.Arch), Medical and Medical Allied courses, including MBBS and BDS. Fresh online applications for these courses have been invited from those who have not submitted the form under KEAM 2020.

Candidates who have already applied for programmes such as Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy and Medical can add courses. “In the case of candidates who have already submitted applications under KEAM 2020 for admission to any of the courses such as Engineering or Architecture or Pharmacy or Medical and Allied courses facility has been made available for addition of courses such as Architecture or Medical and Allied courses, as applicable," said CEE.

Those who want to submit fresh applications and addition of courses to the already submitted form can do so by visiting the website of KEAM 2020 at https://cee.kerala.gov.in/keamonline2020/public/. The facility can be availed till September 18, 4 pm.

How to apply for courses

Step 1: Go to the website of KEAM 2020 at cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: If not already registered, complete the process first. Then, fill the application form.

Step 3: Take a printout of the filled application for future reference.

Candidates who want to add courses will have to log in using their application number, password and access code. Those who have not opted for Pharmacy course can add B.Pharm programme. They should have appeared and acquired minimum index mark in Paper-I of the Kerala Engineering Entrance Examination 2020.

For medical and allied programmes, the criterion is that candidates should have taken National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET-UG) 2020 conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

On the other hand, the requirement for architecture is that applicants should have qualified National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) conducted by Council of Architecture (CoA).