Kerala Class 12 Chemistry Exam Evaluation Resumes After Board Issues Revised Answer Key

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has reportedly resumed the evaluation process of the class 12 answer sheets. As per media reports, the evaluation has been resumed after the DHSE Kerala board has revised the answer key for the chemistry subject and released it again.

The Kerala Plus 2 answer key for the chemistry subject has reportedly been set by a group of 15 teachers. The board has asked teachers to evaluate the Kerala class 12 Chemistry paper only using the newly released answer key. The board has also reportedly made a note that the previously evaluated papers will also be re-evaluated.

The Kerala class 12 evaluation began on April 28, 2022, and when the evaluation progressed to the chemistry paper, a group of teachers objected because they refused to use the answer key prepared by the person who set the question papers.

The board, on the other hand, thought that the answer key supplied by the teachers might cause students to score higher in the class 12 exams. Therefore, in order to restore discipline and avoid a delay in the announcement of the class 12 results, the board administrators issued a revised answer key.

Many of the teachers boycotted taking part in the evaluation process. Nevertheless, they were ready to use the answer key provided by some other group.

Meanwhile, the dates for the announcement of the DHSE Kerala plus 2 results 2022 are yet to be announced. The Kerala 12th examinations 2022 were held from March 30 to April 22 by the DHSE. The offline exam was taken by approximately four lakh students. The board is expected to release the results this month, in May.

